Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:54 PM
8 sailors missing as cargo ship sinks off Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 25: A total of eight sailors have gone missing after a sand-laden cargo ship sank in the Bay of Bengal off Chattogram's Mirsarai Upazila during the cyclonic storm.
Kabir Hussain, OC of Mirsarai Thana said, the incident took place near the Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar west of Abu Torab Bazar at around 10:00pm on Monday, as the Cyclone Sitrang lashed the coast with deadly winds and heavy rains. There were 9 sailors on the Ship. One of them went to safer place. But the rest 8 sailors stayed on the ship. At around 10:00pm on Monday, the ship drowned.
Divers from the fire service have been conducting a search and rescue operation off Mirsharai. But they could not find any body.
A team of divers went to the scene of the disaster on Tuesday to conduct a search and rescue operation. But the authorities could not immediately identify the missing sailors. The cyclone cut its path through the coast between Chattogram and Barishal on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.


