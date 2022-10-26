DMP arrests 41 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 41 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of October 24 to 6am today, according to a DMP release. In separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 2,152 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 63.310 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 47 grams of heroin, 20 litres of local made liquor and 15 Tapentadol (Nucynta), narcotic tablet from their possessions, the release added. -BSS







