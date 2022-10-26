Video
Operations at Mongla resume

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

BAGERHAT, Oct 25: The loading and unloading of goods at Mongla Port was resumed on Tuesday morning after being suspended for around 27 hours due to inclement weather caused by Cyclone Sitrang.
Port authorities were forced to suspend all operations on Monday morning due to the intense cyclonic storm.  Mongla Port Harbour Master Captain Mohammad Shaheen Majid said they had to suspend all port activities for 27 hours due to Cyclone Sitrang.  "No damage has been reported" he added.      -BSS


