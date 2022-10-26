Govt is taking steps to save people from lead pollution: Minister

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said the government is taking initiatives to save people from lead pollution. Department of Environment frequently conducts enforcement against illegal battery manufacturing and recycling activities. However, only enforcement may not bring the desired result rather we need massive awareness. The people should know that 'Lead' is a silent killer in human body and affect almost all body systems. The neurological toxicity of lead is inflicting permanent and devastating damage to young children's developing bodies and brains. The minister urge the print and electronic media, civil society, NGOs to play an important role to aware people regarding damaging effects of lead pollution.

Environment Minister made this comment as the chief guest in the seminar titled 'Lead poisoning in Bangladesh: Research Evidence for Urgent Action' with the theme 'Together we can solve lead pollution' held on Tuesday in the Pan Pacific Hotel Sonargaon in the capital organized by the Directorate General of Health Service and UNICEF.

Environment Minister said Govt. initiatives resulted lead free fuel in the vehicle. Moreover, In the Environmental Conservation Rules, 1997, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change incorporated the Lead emission standard for industrial discharges. Approximately 85 percent of the total global consumption of lead is for the production of

lead-acid batteries. Lead in paints, Spices are also our great concern. The Government first issued an SRO in 2006 and again in 2021, emphasizing the environmental clearance for safe disposal of lead acid battery, environmentally sound recycling, duties and responsibilities of battery breakers, distributors, dealers, importers, addresses health issues of the workforce in this sector and reporting system.

Director General of National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate AHM Safikuzzaman, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Nilufar Nazneen, Executive Director of ICDDRB Dr. Shams El Arifin and UNICEF Bangladesh Representative Sheldon Yate spoke as special guests in the seminar chaired by Director of Health Department Dr. Aminul Islam. Representatives of various ministries, departments, NGOs and development partners were present on the occasion.











