Man held with 2.15-kg heroin in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 25: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an anti-crime drive detained an alleged drug peddler with 2.15 kilograms of heroin from a village in the district on Monday night.

The detainee was identified as Mamun Mian, 35, son of Tunu Mian in Baroghoria Bazar area under Sadar upazila in Chapainawabganj district, RAB sources said on Tuesday morning.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in Abhoya Kamarpara village under Godagari upazila at around 8:30pm and held him with the contraband item. The person along with the seized goods was handed over to Godagari Model Police Station with a case. -BSS











