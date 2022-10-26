Video
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022
Editorial

Slapdash handling of gas cylinders!

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Cylinder exploding related accidents have become common with more people having to rely on this alternative method to get gas with the general supply in many areas of the capital becoming erratic. As per a report, six people were injured when a cylinder, which was being replaced, exploded at a restaurant in the city. While no one has died from the incident, concern about cylinder quality, lack of proper safety inspections and absence of cylinder handling training remain.

As gas supply becomes unreliable, many homes in the Dhaka prefer to buy cylinders to carry out their day to day activities. However, cylinders are mostly used by roadside tea stalls, restaurants and eateries for working class people; in most cases, the cylinders are handled perfunctorily without any proper safety guidelines.

There were several horrific accidents in the recent past with gas cylinders used for blowing up balloons; in October 2019, five children lost their lives when they flocked around a balloon seller, using a cylinder to blow up balloons. The memory of such a devastating loss of children who saw death in the guise of colourful balloons is hard to erase. Yet, the fact remains, all across the city, cylinders are dealt with nonchalantly.

At many apartment buildings, used cylinders are piled up together often with filled cylinders near the car park, without the slightest concern about possible dangers. On the roads, they are sometimes hand rolled to their destination when the rule is to carry them on a wheeled trolley.

In the latest incident, the cylinder reportedly blew up when it was being installed. There can be several reasons for it but from a general perspective, too much gas, usage of flimsy material to make the cylinder, leaky cylinder coming into contact with something flammable come to mind.

While newspapers report such accidents, the main reason is never identified, as a result of which, the core problem area needing attention cannot be pin pointed.

As the nation prepares to enter turbulent economic waters followed by gas shortage during winter months, gas cylinder usage will soar in the next three months. Keeping the recent incident in mind, both private users and commercial ones can follow certain basic safety checks including, taking cylinders from reputed companies, ensuring the right gas pressure has been maintained and carrying out installation after usual hours of operation.

From the government's side, vigilant market monitoring is the first step followed by punitive measures against dubious cylinder providers that blatantly flout safety regulations.

In addition, a safe cylinder usage campaign can be launched, aimed at roadside restaurants and food stalls in each ward with the support from the city corporation plus high school and college students.



