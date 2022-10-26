Madrasa education system

Dear Sir

Our madrasa's should have a suitable learning environment! Some of the madrasas seem to be prison for children! We want a proper learning environment and modern education system for the physical and mental development of the child. Healthy living accommodation, sports, study tours and different extraordinary activities. In this, the student's religious knowledge, science and the world can keep pace with everyone else- such as primary school studies, high school & universities. Students of Alia madrasas in Bangladesh have been in a relentless struggle with their neglected, deteriorating education system.

Burden of extra courses, shortage of teachers, lack of quality institutions and severe dearth of resources have been forcing the students to practice rote learning, rendering science and business education ineffective and unattainable. We should bring the madrasa education under a single platform with its proper modernisation. We can follow the Kolkata madrasa modernisation model which has turned very effective to produce very skilled human resources."



Ashikujaman Syed & Samia Jahan Shefa