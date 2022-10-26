

Health implications of climate crisis



The 2021 Lancet Countdown report described climate change as the largest global health threat of the 21st century, further underscoring that climate change is a public health emergency while also recognizing the opportunities that exist to redefine our perspectives and approaches at this critical juncture. Yet practitioners often disregard the breadth and severity of impacts that climate change can have on the performance and sustainability of a health system and its ability to ensure health security. Better integration of climate information in health system planning is essential to ensure that health systems remain resilient to adequately serve their populations while reducing health security risks.



As climate change becomes more apparent while countries are still grappling with COVID-19 and its continued effects, it is clear that failing to prepare for and address strains on the health system will lead to long-term secondary impacts that make it harder for the system to recover and perform optimally. Health systems strengthening efforts should include climate and health security considerations by promoting and strengthening capacity for effective and iterative risk management across all levels, fostering multisectoral and community engagement, and identifying short- and long-term actions and investments to increase system resilience.



This involves encouraging policymakers and practitioners to identify opportunities to operationalize their climate and health plans down to the lowest levels; leverage routine information, climate services, and surveillance data to support informed decision making to optimize resource use; and ensure primary healthcare and health system response plans are tailored to the local context and needs, which will allow for greater adaptability to address emerging challenges.



The Sixth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report remarked that ''future human vulnerability will continue to concentrate where the capacities of local, municipal and national governments, communities and the private sector are least able to provide infrastructures and basic services.'' Addressing current gaps and improving health system performance without considering the effects of climate change and variability is simply not enough to prepare a health system to tackle the effects of the climate crisis and ensure health security.



Primary healthcare plays a key function in any health crisis response and serves as the first point of comprehensive and coordinated care, but climate-related stresses threaten key functions of primary healthcare such as facility readiness, human resources, and supply chains. Strengthening primary healthcare and health system governance structures and increasing multisectoral coordination and collaboration with a specific focus on the local context will enable greater adaptability to address emerging climate challenges.



Community-led monitoring programs can help effectively responding to infectious disease outbreaks due to changing patterns of vector borne and waterborne diseases by providing extra support for communities in need. Tailored, integrated response plans to address these local challenges require input from the community, including participation of indigenous people, vulnerable communities, and marginalized populations to improve responsiveness, equity, and quality of healthcare. Community engagement provides an entry point contributing to social capital and resilience at the individual and community level.



If climate change continues to be ignored by health system practitioners, health systems globally can face enormous strains, exposing longstanding gaps in public health and further exacerbating chronic inequities. This is currently being seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exposed how vulnerable health systems are. Many health systems are already stressed by a high incidence of noncommunicable and infectious diseases, an inability to provide high-quality primary and specialty services, and escalating costs.



Lessons learned from COVID-19 continue to highlight the importance of ensuring strong and resilient health systems by integrating health security while ensuring access to essential services. As the effects of climate change and variability become more substantial at both individual and population levels, health systems need to better integrate climate risk management to ensure that shocks and stressors are addressed to prevent losses in development and health gains.



Health systems are resilient when they are able to adjust resources, policy, and focus to varying degrees to respond to [longstanding and emerging] challenges.Health systems should take steps to understand how climate change and variability will affect their ability to finance, manage, and protect population and individualhealth; evaluate the effectiveness of their interventions andsystems under diverse climatic conditions and mediated impacts; and identify opportunities to enhance institutional iterative risk management capacity across all levels.



This requires a strategic approach and is dependent on the commitment of the health system to work across sectors, fostering multisectoral and community engagement to achieve shared objectives that enhance access to essential services and public health functions. Timely, context-specific, and crosscutting investments in health systems must leverage and improve existing capacities and institutionalize risk management capacity across public and private institutions and community structures, while exploring short- and long-term opportunities to strengthen resilience.



Health systems policy planners should focuse on achieving key health system outcomes through an integrated, whole-of-society approach, with attention on local context when developing health system programs. This means engaging traditional public and private health stakeholders as well as stakeholders from sectors that impact health (e.g., water, sanitation, and hygiene; agriculture; and environment), while ensuring representationfrom faith-based organizations, communities, and local organizations to monitor, anticipate, manage, and adapt to health risks to ensure more responsive health services and better health outcomes, especially for vulnerable populations.



Investing in health systems strengthening is one way to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and infectious disease threats on population and individual health. By recognizing the health implications of national climate policies and promoting activities that maximize health benefits, countries can avoid negative health effects, and realize associated health savings as a result.

The writer is an urban

planner; climate change & public health researcher













Health systems are the foundation for the individual and community-level resilience. The services they provide are the foundation for individual provide are often regarded as a first line of defense in preventing adverse health outcomes and protecting all global citizens by serving as a critical structure that provides accessible, affordable, accountable, and reliable healthcare and public health services. The context in which healthcare and public health services are delivered and consumed must also adapt to meet immediate and future challenges.The 2021 Lancet Countdown report described climate change as the largest global health threat of the 21st century, further underscoring that climate change is a public health emergency while also recognizing the opportunities that exist to redefine our perspectives and approaches at this critical juncture. Yet practitioners often disregard the breadth and severity of impacts that climate change can have on the performance and sustainability of a health system and its ability to ensure health security. Better integration of climate information in health system planning is essential to ensure that health systems remain resilient to adequately serve their populations while reducing health security risks.As climate change becomes more apparent while countries are still grappling with COVID-19 and its continued effects, it is clear that failing to prepare for and address strains on the health system will lead to long-term secondary impacts that make it harder for the system to recover and perform optimally. Health systems strengthening efforts should include climate and health security considerations by promoting and strengthening capacity for effective and iterative risk management across all levels, fostering multisectoral and community engagement, and identifying short- and long-term actions and investments to increase system resilience.This involves encouraging policymakers and practitioners to identify opportunities to operationalize their climate and health plans down to the lowest levels; leverage routine information, climate services, and surveillance data to support informed decision making to optimize resource use; and ensure primary healthcare and health system response plans are tailored to the local context and needs, which will allow for greater adaptability to address emerging challenges.The Sixth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report remarked that ''future human vulnerability will continue to concentrate where the capacities of local, municipal and national governments, communities and the private sector are least able to provide infrastructures and basic services.'' Addressing current gaps and improving health system performance without considering the effects of climate change and variability is simply not enough to prepare a health system to tackle the effects of the climate crisis and ensure health security.Primary healthcare plays a key function in any health crisis response and serves as the first point of comprehensive and coordinated care, but climate-related stresses threaten key functions of primary healthcare such as facility readiness, human resources, and supply chains. Strengthening primary healthcare and health system governance structures and increasing multisectoral coordination and collaboration with a specific focus on the local context will enable greater adaptability to address emerging climate challenges.Community-led monitoring programs can help effectively responding to infectious disease outbreaks due to changing patterns of vector borne and waterborne diseases by providing extra support for communities in need. Tailored, integrated response plans to address these local challenges require input from the community, including participation of indigenous people, vulnerable communities, and marginalized populations to improve responsiveness, equity, and quality of healthcare. Community engagement provides an entry point contributing to social capital and resilience at the individual and community level.If climate change continues to be ignored by health system practitioners, health systems globally can face enormous strains, exposing longstanding gaps in public health and further exacerbating chronic inequities. This is currently being seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exposed how vulnerable health systems are. Many health systems are already stressed by a high incidence of noncommunicable and infectious diseases, an inability to provide high-quality primary and specialty services, and escalating costs.Lessons learned from COVID-19 continue to highlight the importance of ensuring strong and resilient health systems by integrating health security while ensuring access to essential services. As the effects of climate change and variability become more substantial at both individual and population levels, health systems need to better integrate climate risk management to ensure that shocks and stressors are addressed to prevent losses in development and health gains.Health systems are resilient when they are able to adjust resources, policy, and focus to varying degrees to respond to [longstanding and emerging] challenges.Health systems should take steps to understand how climate change and variability will affect their ability to finance, manage, and protect population and individualhealth; evaluate the effectiveness of their interventions andsystems under diverse climatic conditions and mediated impacts; and identify opportunities to enhance institutional iterative risk management capacity across all levels.This requires a strategic approach and is dependent on the commitment of the health system to work across sectors, fostering multisectoral and community engagement to achieve shared objectives that enhance access to essential services and public health functions. Timely, context-specific, and crosscutting investments in health systems must leverage and improve existing capacities and institutionalize risk management capacity across public and private institutions and community structures, while exploring short- and long-term opportunities to strengthen resilience.Health systems policy planners should focuse on achieving key health system outcomes through an integrated, whole-of-society approach, with attention on local context when developing health system programs. This means engaging traditional public and private health stakeholders as well as stakeholders from sectors that impact health (e.g., water, sanitation, and hygiene; agriculture; and environment), while ensuring representationfrom faith-based organizations, communities, and local organizations to monitor, anticipate, manage, and adapt to health risks to ensure more responsive health services and better health outcomes, especially for vulnerable populations.Investing in health systems strengthening is one way to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and infectious disease threats on population and individual health. By recognizing the health implications of national climate policies and promoting activities that maximize health benefits, countries can avoid negative health effects, and realize associated health savings as a result.The writer is an urbanplanner; climate change & public health researcher