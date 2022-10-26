Four to die, 12 get life term in murder, drug cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced four people to death and 12 others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in three districts- Laxmipur, Madaripur and Chattogram.

LAXMIPUR: Six people including a woman were sentenced to life-term in jail in different murder and drug cases in the district.

A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a woman to life-term in jail in a drug case.

District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Yasmin Akhter Koli, daughter of Abul Bashar, a resident of Chhararkul Village under Fatehbad Union in Hathazari Upazila of Chattogram District.

The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-11) arrested Yasmin along with 5,850 yaba tablets from Paler Bridge area on the Ramganj-Habiganj road in Laxmipur on January 8 this year.

Later on, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against her.

Following this, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court on February 2 last.

After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon.

Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Jashim Uddin confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, a court in the district on Wednesday sentenced four people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Kamalnagar Upazila in 2016.

Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are: Mobarak Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Hiru, Arafat Arefin and Babul Hossain. All of them are residents of Kamalnagar Upazila.

Of the convicted persons, Mahmudul Hasan Hiru was absconding.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, police recovered the half-decomposed body of Maksudur Rahman from a septic tank in Kamalnagar Upazila on June 5, 2016.

The deceased's brother Bellal Hossain lodged a case with Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) in this regard.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing five people.

Of them, Sharif Hossain died before the verdict.

On the other hand, a court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Chandraganj in 2013.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The convict is Delwar Hossain.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, Delwar strangled his wife Shamsunnahar in Kushakhali Union of Chandraganj on June 13, 2013.

A case was filed against Delwar in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing him after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.

PP of the court Advocate Jashim Uddin confirmed the verdicts.

MADARIPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced three people to death and six others to life-term of imprisonment for killing a trader in Sadar Upazila in 2003.

Madaripur Additional District and Sessions Judge Lailatul Ferdous handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are Mazharul Islam Manju, 50, Jasim Sheikh, 45, and Masim Sheikh, 48, residents of Shirkhara Village.

The lifers are: Hossain Hawlader, 60, Manjur Ali, 56, Saidur Hossain Hawlader, 52, Surja Matubbar, 55, Foez Sheik, 58, and Sujal Matubbar, 60.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 50,000 each.

According to the prosecution, trader Razzaque Hawlader, brother of Shirkhara Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mojibur Rahman Hawlader, was shot dead in a broad daylight by political rivals at Rajarhat Bazar on October 19, 2003, over a UP election.

A case was filed by the deceased's wife Selina Khanam with Madaripur Sadar PS on October 20 in 2003 accusing 20 people.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against 19 people to the court on November 3, 2005, after an investigation.

CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a young man to death for killing a schoolgirl after rape in Hathazari Upazila in 2018.

Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Halimullah Chowdhury handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Shahnewaz Siraj Munna, son of Shahjahan Siraj, a resident of Shahjalal Para.

Plaintiff's lawyer Md Riad Uddin said the convict was sentenced to death under Section 7 of the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Children Act. At the same time, the convict was fined Tk 1 lakh.

PP of the court Ayub Khan confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, on September 14 in 2018, Shahnewaz Siraj alias Munna strangled Tasnim Sultana Tuhin, an eighth grader girl, after raping her. Then the body was kept under a sofa for two days wrapping in a plastic bag. His father Shahjahan Siraj and mother Nigar Sultana assisted him for hiding the body.

Later on, the deceased's elder brother lodged a murder case with Hathazari PS.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on July 10, 2019. On Wednesday, the court delivered the verdict after taking depositions of 18 witnesses.

However, Munna's parents were acquitted in the case as the allegations brought against them were not proven.