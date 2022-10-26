Two ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Narayanganj

A teenage boy and a young woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Natore, in two days.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rob Nirob, 16, son of Mintu Ali, a resident of Makimpur Madhyampara Village under Chapila Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Nirob got married about two months back. The couple often locked into altercations over family issues since the marriage.

Following this, his wife returned to her parents' house on Friday.

As a sequel to it, Nirob hanged himself with a scarf from the ceiling of his room in the house on Monday night out of huff with his wife.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Tuesday morning and sent it to Natore Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Gurudaspur PS in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge of Gurudaspur PS Md Abdul Matin confirmed the incident.

NARAYANGANJ: A young woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Fatullah area in the city on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Akhi Akhter, 20, a resident of Modhya Rasulpur area of the city.

According to locals, the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Fatullah Model PS Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.













