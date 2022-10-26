Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

‘Skilled manpower to help eradicate poverty, increase remittance’

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 25: Speakers at a district level orientation workshop on Monday said, skilled manpower can help eradicate poverty, curb unemployment and enhance country's GDP and inflate foreign currency.
"Skilled manpower can turn Bangladesh a hunger-free prosperous country and fulfil SDGs (sustainable development goals) and reach Bangladesh to a developed country height by 2041," they opined while speaking in the workshop held in the deputy commissioner's (DC) conference room.
Under the 'Skills for Employment Investment Program' (SEIP), the Ministry of Finance and Khulna District administration jointly organized the workshop. It was attended by DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder as the chief guest.
Additional DC (General) S M Sadekur Rahman presided over it while ex-president of Khulna Press Club spoke as the special guest.
Assistant Executive Project Director of SEIP project  Anarul Kabir screened overview and introductory comments on the project.
Government officials, representatives of different technical school, college and institute, stakeholders and journalists were present at the workshop.
In his presentation, Anarul Kabir, also deputy secretary, said, the government has targeted to train up 8, 41,680 youths as skilled manpower through training by December 2023; so far, at least 3, 77,795 youths have completed training; of them, 71 per cent trained youths have been provided with technical jobs.
There is huge demand of skilled manpower both in the country and abroad, he added. Youths and women aged between 18 and 45, physically challenged youths, under-privileged people and ethnic group will take advantages of the skill training, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four to die, 12 get life term in murder, drug cases
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Narayanganj
Hindu Community people in Pabna celebrated the Diwali Festival
‘Skilled manpower to help eradicate poverty, increase remittance’
Workshop on ‘Right to Information’ held in Rajbari
Woman electrocuted in Bogura
Two crushed under train in Kishoreganj, Netrakona
Kaptai Health Complex gets new ambulance


Latest News
JICA inks deal with GoB to implement JDS project
Woman gets 10 years jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft