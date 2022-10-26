‘Skilled manpower to help eradicate poverty, increase remittance’

KHULNA, Oct 25: Speakers at a district level orientation workshop on Monday said, skilled manpower can help eradicate poverty, curb unemployment and enhance country's GDP and inflate foreign currency.

"Skilled manpower can turn Bangladesh a hunger-free prosperous country and fulfil SDGs (sustainable development goals) and reach Bangladesh to a developed country height by 2041," they opined while speaking in the workshop held in the deputy commissioner's (DC) conference room.

Under the 'Skills for Employment Investment Program' (SEIP), the Ministry of Finance and Khulna District administration jointly organized the workshop. It was attended by DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder as the chief guest.

Additional DC (General) S M Sadekur Rahman presided over it while ex-president of Khulna Press Club spoke as the special guest.

Assistant Executive Project Director of SEIP project Anarul Kabir screened overview and introductory comments on the project.

Government officials, representatives of different technical school, college and institute, stakeholders and journalists were present at the workshop.

In his presentation, Anarul Kabir, also deputy secretary, said, the government has targeted to train up 8, 41,680 youths as skilled manpower through training by December 2023; so far, at least 3, 77,795 youths have completed training; of them, 71 per cent trained youths have been provided with technical jobs.

There is huge demand of skilled manpower both in the country and abroad, he added. Youths and women aged between 18 and 45, physically challenged youths, under-privileged people and ethnic group will take advantages of the skill training, he maintained.













