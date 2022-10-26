Video
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022
Home Countryside

Workshop on ‘Right to Information’ held in Rajbari

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI, Oct 25: A day-long workshop on 'Right to Information Act-2009' was held in Rajbari Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.
The workshop was held in the upazila auditorium.  It was attended by Advocate Emdadul Haque Biswas, chairman of Rajbari Sadar Upazila, as the chief guest.
Margia Sultana, upazila nirbahi officer, attended the workshop as chairperson.
Among others, Personal Secretary of information Mohammad Alimul Ehsan Khan, Public Relations Officer of Information Commission Liton Kumer Pramanik, Vice-President of Rajbari Press Club and The Daily Observer Correspondent  Md Mosharrof Hossain,  Muktijoddha Commander of Rajbari Sadar Upazila Md Abdul Jalil Mondal,  Vice-Chairman of Rajbari Sadar Upazila Md Rokibul Islam Peal, and Mahila Vice-Chairman Aleya Begum were present at the workshop.
 A total of 70 government officials, print and electric media journalists and head teachers of local schools, civil society and NGO members also took part in the opening of the         workshop.







