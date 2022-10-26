Video
Woman electrocuted in Bogura

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Oct 25: A woman was electrocuted in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Topi Begum, 29, wife of Aminul Islam, a resident of Paikpara Village in the    upazila.
According to locals and the deceased's family sources, the woman came in contact with an electric wire at night while she was opening a door in her house, which left her dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Adamdighi Police Station Rezaul Islam confirmed the incident.


