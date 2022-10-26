Woman electrocuted in Bogura

BOGURA, Oct 25: A woman was electrocuted in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Topi Begum, 29, wife of Aminul Islam, a resident of Paikpara Village in the upazila.

According to locals and the deceased's family sources, the woman came in contact with an electric wire at night while she was opening a door in her house, which left her dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Adamdighi Police Station Rezaul Islam confirmed the incident.











