Two crushed under train in Kishoreganj, Netrakona

Two people including a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Netrakona, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: A teenage boy was killed after being hit by a train in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tofazzal Hossain, 18, son of Manik Mia, a resident of Sahebnagar Village under Mithamain Upazila in the district.

Local sources said a Noakhali-bound Upakul Express train ran over Tofazzal in the afternoon while he was crossing the rail line in Bhairab Railway Station area, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bhairab Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Sub-Inspector of Bhairab Railway Station Rumel Mia confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: A woman was crushed under a train in Barhatta Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Panna Akhter, 35, a resident of Chhaygaon Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a Mohanganj-bound train from Mymensingh hit the woman while she was walking along the rail line in Barhatta Rail Station area in the evening, leaving her dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene.












