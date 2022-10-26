Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in Kishoreganj, Netrakona

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Netrakona, in two days.  
KISHOREGANJ: A teenage boy was killed after being hit by a train in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Tofazzal Hossain, 18, son of Manik Mia, a resident of Sahebnagar Village under Mithamain Upazila in the district.
Local sources said a Noakhali-bound Upakul Express train ran over Tofazzal in the afternoon while he was crossing the rail line in Bhairab Railway Station area, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bhairab Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Sub-Inspector of Bhairab Railway Station Rumel Mia confirmed the incident.
NETRAKONA: A woman was crushed under a train in Barhatta Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Panna Akhter, 35, a resident of Chhaygaon Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a Mohanganj-bound train from Mymensingh hit the woman while she was walking along the rail line in Barhatta Rail Station area in the evening, leaving her dead on the spot.
On information, police recovered the body from the scene.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four to die, 12 get life term in murder, drug cases
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Narayanganj
Hindu Community people in Pabna celebrated the Diwali Festival
‘Skilled manpower to help eradicate poverty, increase remittance’
Workshop on ‘Right to Information’ held in Rajbari
Woman electrocuted in Bogura
Two crushed under train in Kishoreganj, Netrakona
Kaptai Health Complex gets new ambulance


Latest News
JICA inks deal with GoB to implement JDS project
Woman gets 10 years jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft