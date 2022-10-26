Kaptai Health Complex gets new ambulance

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Oct 25: A new ambulance has been added to the Kaptai Upazila Health Complex in the district.

In order to improve service quality of the hospital, the ambulance has been given by the Health Department and the Ministry of Health and Family Planning on the priority basis.

The ambulance of the hospital turned old with various technical defects. That is why the healthcare of the hospital was being hampered.

Health and Family Planning Officer of Kaptai Health Department Dr. Masud Ahmed Chowdhury said, five unions of Kaptai Upazila and a portion of neighbouring Rangunia Upazila will get service of the new ambulance.

Kaptai Upazila Chairman Md Mafizul Haq said, most of the critical patients are referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Rangamati General Hospital and other areas.

So the ambulance will facilitate in transporting the emergency patients, he added.

He asked the hospital authorities for ensuring right use of the ambulance.













