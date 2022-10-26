Cyclone Sitrang: 30,000 marooned at Char Fasson



The photo shows a farmer worried about his damaged Aman Paddy field in Kurushaferusha area of Fulbari Upazila in Kurigram. photo: observer

Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola, Pirojpur, Barishal, Jhalakathi, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, and the low-lying areas of remote islands got inundated.

Our correspondents from Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola District and Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram District reported that:

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Severe wind speed and raining started to come down in Char Fasson Upazila since 4am after Sitrang crossed over the district.

People of Bhola never saw such water surge before during any flood time. The first ever heavy rainfall and gusty wind continued from 1am to 4am.

In the upazila, 30,000 people still remained marooned.

Houses and shops were damaged in eight unions of the upazila. Abnormal tidal surge also submerged crops and fish enclosures. Mobile network became disrupted.

According to the latest information, most damages were recorded in Dhalchar, Kukri, Charpatila, Sikdarerchar, Mojibchar, Charmotahar, Charmadras, Jahanpur, Aslampur, Omarpur, Monpura, Char Kajla, and Char Jahir Uddin.

Uprooted trees on houses, shops, roads and highways are being removed by fire service teams.

Dry food being distributed among the marooned people in Mathbaria Upazila of Pirojpur. photo: observer

In a two-day whipping hitting beginning from Sunday, downpour with gusty wind lashed over hundreds of hectares (ha) of standing Aman fields in the upazila. Locals suffered seriously. Joyous Shyama Puja and Dilwali Puja of the Hindu Community turned pale.

A search on Tuesday morning found huge damages to houses and trees in upazila's different areas including Nawdanga, Shimulbari, Fulbari Sadar, Kashipur, Bhangamor and Vorvita unions; Aman crops with just appeared sheaves got strewn away across wide fields.

Along with Aman, advance vegetable fields also sustained serious damages.

Now farmers are in apprehension of rotting their tilted Aman crops.

Large-scale damages were recorded with brinjal, radish, cauliflower, cabbage, green chilli and red spinach fields in these localities.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, victim farmers said, their cultivated Aman crops at loan money suffered irrecoverable damages.

Dhirendra Nath and Bazlu Mia of Kurushaferusha Village said, "I cultivated Aman taking loan. But the sudden gusty wind damaged my growing croplands."

Fulbari Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin said, a total of 360 ha of Aman fields got tilted down in six unions of the upazila. This year 11,352 ha land was brought under Aman cultivation in the upazila.

"We are advising farmers to raise up tilted paddy plants by tying in small steaks," she added.













