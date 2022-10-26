Minor drowns at Manda

MANDA, NAOGAON, Oct 25: A minor child drowned in a pond in Manda Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Morsalin, 3, son of Mostofa Kamal, a resident of Chakkeshab Village under Paranpur Union in the upazila.

According to locals and the family members of the deceased, the child fell in a pond nearby the house at around 9am while he was playing beside it, and drowned there.

Later on, his body was recovered from the pond after a long search.

Police, however, handed it over to the deceased's family members as no complaint was lodged from them.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Manda Police Station Mehedi Masud confirmed the incident.













