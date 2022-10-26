Video
Home Countryside

Two found dead in Bogura, Manikganj

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Two people including a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Manikganj, in two days.
BOGURA: The body of a minor boy was recovered from the Jamuna River in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Ghota, 6, son of Monir Uddin, a resident of Manikdair Village under Chaluabari Union in the upazila.
According to locals and the deceased's family members, the child went missing in the river while he along with his mother was bathing in it near Manikdair Bazar at around 2pm on Saturday.
Later on, locals spotted the body in the river, 500 meters south of the spot, on Monday afternoon.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sariakandi Police Station (PS) Rajesh Kumar Chakraborty confirmed the incident.
MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of an easy-bike driver in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Matiar Rahman, 32, son of late Mozahar Ali, a resident of Ramnagar Village in the upazila.
Shivalaya PS OC Shah Nur A Alam said locals spotted the blood-stained body of Matiar in Tepra area in the upazila at around 11pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police also recovered the murder weapon and the deceased's easy-bike from the scene.
The OC further said some unidentified man rented Matiar's easy-bike from Tepra Bus Stand on the Dhaka-Aricha highway at around 10pm. They might have stabbed him to death over previous enmity.  
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and filing of a murder case with Shivalaya PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.


