Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:51 PM
Rishi Sunak takes over as youngest British leader in more than 200yrs

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LONDON, Oct 25: Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister of the year on Tuesday, tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills.
Sunak, who is the U.K.'s first leader of color, met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, where the monarch officially asked the new leader of the governing Conservative Party to form a government, as is tradition.
Sunak clinched the leadership position Monday, seen by his party as a safe pair of hands it hopes will stabilize an economy sliding toward recession, and stem its own plunging popularity, after the brief, disastrous term of Liz Truss.
Sunak - at 42 the youngest British leader in more than 200 years - acknowledged the scale of his challenge as well as the skepticism of a British public alarmed at the state of the economy and weary of a Conservative Party soap opera that has chewed through two prime ministers in as many months.
When he was Treasury chief, Sunak became popular with the public by handing out billions in support to shuttered businesses and laid-off workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But now he will have to oversee tax hikes and public spending cuts as he tries to bring inflation and government debt under control.
Opponents already depict Sunak as out of touch with the concerns of ordinary people because of his privileged private school background, previous career as a hedge fund manager and vast wealth.
Sunak "comes into office as not a particularly popular prime minister, but with a reputation for some semblance of economic competence," said Alan Wager, research associate at the think tank U.K. in a Changing Europe. "The problem will be he is seen as someone that's not broadly on the side of people. He's seen as someone that's broadly out of touch." Much of Sunak's fortune comes through his wife Akshata Murty, whose father is the billionaire founder of Indian IT firm Infosys. The couple is worth 730 million pounds ($826 million), according to the Sunday Times Rich List.    -AP


