Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

World welcomes Rishi Sunak as new UK PM

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Art school teacher Sagar Kambli paints a picture of new Conservative Party leader and incoming British prime minister Rishi Sunak as a congratulatory celebration after he was announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest, in Mumbai on October 25. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated incoming British premier Rishi Sunak on October 24 on winning the contest to become the leader of Britain's Conservatives. photo : AFP

Art school teacher Sagar Kambli paints a picture of new Conservative Party leader and incoming British prime minister Rishi Sunak as a congratulatory celebration after he was announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest, in Mumbai on October 25. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated incoming British premier Rishi Sunak on October 24 on winning the contest to become the leader of Britain's Conservatives. photo : AFP

PARIS, Oct 25: Rishi Sunak on Tuesday became Britain's third prime minister this year and the first person of colour to hold the top job, receiving a flurry of welcome messages from around the world.
Here is a selection of top reactions from global leaders:
Zelensky wants strong partnership
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media that he hoped Sunak would be able "to successfully overcome all the challenges facing British society and the whole world today".
He added that he was "ready to continue strengthening the Ukrainian-British strategic partnership", following months with London as one of Kyiv's most vocal supporters against Russia's February invasion.
'Tackling challenges' with France
France's Emmanuel Macron wrotetweeted that "together we will continue working to tackle the challenges of the moment, including the war in Ukraine and its many consequences for Europe and the world".
Italy is 'eager' to cooperate
From Italy, newly-installed Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that she was "eager to cooperate with (Sunak) and his cabinet on the common challenges, standing for our shared values of freedom and      democracy."
'Close friends' with Germany
"I look forward to our further cooperation and partnership in NATO and (the) G7 as close friends," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted.
'Positive EU-UK relations'
Maros Sefcovic, the European Union's point man on post-Brexit ties with Britain, said that "a positive EU-UK relationship is of strategic importance".
He vowed to work towards "a partnership in full respect of our agreements" -- including the contentious issue of British province Northern Ireland's land border with EU-member Ireland.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that "in these testing times for our continent, we count on a strong relationship with the UK to defend our common values".
Russia sees no hope for improvement
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that in Moscow, "we do not see any preconditions, grounds, or hope that in the foreseeable future there will be any positive changes" in the relationship between the United Kingdom and Russia.
Biden welcomes 'groundbreaking' PM
Even ahead of Sunak's appointment as prime minister by King Charles III -- the monarch's first new government chief since taking over from his mother Elizabeth II -- US President Joe Biden said it was "groundbreaking" that Britain would be led by a person with Indian heritage.
"It's pretty astounding, a groundbreaking milestone and it matters," Biden said at a White House celebration of the Indian Diwali festival celebrated on Monday.
Special Diwali wishes from Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not wait for Sunak to be officially appointed, sending congratulations via Twitter on Monday.
"As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues," Modi wrote.
"Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," he added.
Sunak is married to an Indian, Akshata Murty, the daughter of the co-founder of IT giant Infosys.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran to be allowed to protest in Islamabad within parameters: Kaira
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli raid
Rishi Sunak takes over as youngest British leader in more than 200yrs
World welcomes Rishi Sunak as new UK PM
Kharge to formally take charge as Congress president Wednesday
Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to UN as it evacuates Kherson
UN troubled by Malaysia's deportation of Myanmar asylum seekers
Modi shares ‘glimpses’ of his Diwali celebrations with soldiers


Latest News
JICA inks deal with GoB to implement JDS project
Woman gets 10 years jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft