Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Kharge to formally take charge as Congress president Wednesday

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

NEW DELHI, Oct 25: Hectic preparations were underway at the Congress headquarters for Wednesday's ceremony where party president Sonia Gandhi will hand over the baton to her successor, Mallikarjun Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to head the outfit in 24 years.
Mr Kharge defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top post in the grand old party after the Gandhis opted out of the race.
Security personnel and workers made last-minute arrangements on the AICC headquarters lawns where a tent was being put up and in the Congress president's office room.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran to be allowed to protest in Islamabad within parameters: Kaira
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli raid
Rishi Sunak takes over as youngest British leader in more than 200yrs
World welcomes Rishi Sunak as new UK PM
Kharge to formally take charge as Congress president Wednesday
Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to UN as it evacuates Kherson
UN troubled by Malaysia's deportation of Myanmar asylum seekers
Modi shares ‘glimpses’ of his Diwali celebrations with soldiers


Latest News
JICA inks deal with GoB to implement JDS project
Woman gets 10 years jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft