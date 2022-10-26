Video
Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to UN as it evacuates Kherson

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 25: Russia doubled down on a warning that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, an assertion dismissed by the West and Kyiv as false, and was expected to bring the issue to the UN Security Council later on Tuesday.
Moscow sent a letter detailing its allegations about Kyiv to the United Nations late on Monday, and diplomats said Russia planned to raise the issue at a closed meeting with the Security Council on Tuesday.
"We will regard the use of the dirty bomb by the Kyiv regime as an act of nuclear terrorism," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council in the letter, seen by Reuters.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Russia's accusation was a sign that Moscow - which has threatened to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine - was planning such an attack and was preparing to shift the blame to Ukraine.
With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, top Russian officials had phoned their Western counterparts on Sunday and Monday to air their suspicions.
France, Britain and the United States said the allegations were "transparently false" and Washington warned Russia there would be "severe consequences" for any nuclear use, while saying there were no signs of that yet.
"There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a dirty bomb or a nuclear bomb," State Department spokesman Ned Price said. The White House said there was no indication Russia had decided to use a dirty bomb or any nuclear weapon.
    -REUTERS








