Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UN troubled by Malaysia's deportation of Myanmar asylum seekers

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

GENEVA, Oct 25: The United Nations said Tuesday it was "seriously concerned" by Malaysia's continued deportation of asylum-seekers from Myanmar back to their country.
UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, said it had received "multiple disturbing reports" of refoulement -- the forcible return of refugees and asylum seekers -- since April.
In the last two months, hundreds of Myanmar nationals are reported to have been sent back against their will by the authorities, UNHCR said.
"UNHCR continues to call on Malaysia to immediately stop the forced returns of Myanmar nationals seeking safety from serious harm. Sending them back to Myanmar exposes them to harm and danger," spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva.
"People fleeing Myanmar must be allowed access to territory to seek asylum and be protected against refoulement. Myanmar nationals already abroad should not be forced to return when seeking international protection."
Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup last year, with swathes of the southeast Asian nation engulfed by fighting.
More than 2,300 people have been killed in the military's crackdown on dissent since the coup, which rights groups say includes razing villages, mass extrajudicial killings and air strikes on civilians.
The junta blames anti-coup fighters for the deaths of almost 3,900 civilians.
"The situation in Myanmar is forcing people to flee to seek safety within the country and across borders. UNHCR appeals to the Malaysian authorities to abide by their international legal obligations and ensure the full respect for the rights of people in need of international protection," said Mantoo.
"We reiterate our call on states in the region to continue offering protection to Myanmar nationals fleeing for safety. This also includes ending the practice of indefinite detention of asylum-seekers and refugees from Myanmar."
Foreign ministers from the region will hold emergency talks to discuss Myanmar ahead of November's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders' summit.     -AFP
ASEAN has spearheaded so far fruitless efforts to resolve the crisis, and the bloc is frustrated by escalating human rights atrocities.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran to be allowed to protest in Islamabad within parameters: Kaira
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli raid
Rishi Sunak takes over as youngest British leader in more than 200yrs
World welcomes Rishi Sunak as new UK PM
Kharge to formally take charge as Congress president Wednesday
Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to UN as it evacuates Kherson
UN troubled by Malaysia's deportation of Myanmar asylum seekers
Modi shares ‘glimpses’ of his Diwali celebrations with soldiers


Latest News
JICA inks deal with GoB to implement JDS project
Woman gets 10 years jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft