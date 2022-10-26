Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

No complacency against Ireland, says England skipper Buttler

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Jos Buttler of England speaks during a media conference ahead of the ICC men�s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between England and Afghanistan in Perth, on October 21, 2020.

Jos Buttler of England speaks during a media conference ahead of the ICC men�s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between England and Afghanistan in Perth, on October 21, 2020.

MELBOURNE, OCT 25: Captain Jos Buttler warned his strongly fancied England side on Tuesday they risk getting "hurt" if they underestimate Ireland at the Twenty20 World Cup.
England launched their title charge by beating Afghanistan by five wickets in Perth on Saturday, with their bowling and fielding outstanding.
Sam Curran was the star with an incredible 5-10 -- the first England bowler to take five wickets in a T20I.
In contrast Ireland, who came through the preliminary round, were thrashed by nine wickets by Sri Lanka in Hobart.
Despite the apparent gulf in class -- England are ranked world number two and Ireland 12 -- there will be no complacency with only the top two from the six-team group progressing to the semi-finals.
"We give them great respect, we expect a really tough game," Buttler said ahead of Wednesday's clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
"We'll prepare well, we'll try and turn up on the day and assess conditions, see what's in front of us, try and use our talent as best we can on the day to put pressure on them, and try and win the game."
With Group 1 games to come against defending champions Australia, last year's beaten finalists New Zealand and 2014 winners Sri Lanka, there could be a temptation to rest players or rotate bowlers.
But Buttler was adamant it was important to field the best team possible.
"In such a short tournament, in must-win games pretty much every time, we try and get our best team on... the best team on the day due to conditions, opposition," he said.
"Any time you take things for granted or you don't respect the opposition is when you can get hurt.
"I think in T20 cricket especially, there's the one format where it's as level a playing field as any."
Rain could play a part on Wednesday with an 80 percent chance of showers forecast.
Buttler said he was confident the squad had the ability to handle any situation and he wasn't going to "spend all night staying awake thinking about what might happen".
"I think the big key is to be able to react quickly to those kinds of things. You have a little idea of things you might do if those kinds of things happen," he said of the weather.
"But again, don't want to get too preoccupied with what-ifs. When a situation arises, let's try and adapt as fast as we can, try and make quick decisions that we feel is in the best interest."
Ireland know they must win to stay in the hunt for an unlikely semi-final berth.
Coach Heinrich Malan said they were "really excited" by the task ahead.
"We haven't played them in white ball cricket for a long period of time, so it'll be a nice challenge," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar hit by 'unprecedented campaign' over World Cup
European KO another impending blow but Barca financial problems run deeper
Stoinis powers Australia to seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka
Paine accuses South Africa of ball-tampering
No complacency against Ireland, says England skipper Buttler
Javed emerges unbeaten champion
Tigers reach Sidney from Hobart to play against South Africa
Country's first-ever hockey franchise league rolls Friday


Latest News
JICA inks deal with GoB to implement JDS project
Woman gets 10 years jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft