Javed emerges unbeaten champion

FIDE Master Mohammad Javed emerged unbeaten champion in Sheikh Russel Metropolis FIDE Rating Chess tournament that concluded on Tuesday at the Chess Federation hall-room.

FIDE Master Javed won the title by scoring seven and a half points from nine matches, said a press release.

Candidate Master Shawket Bin Osman Shaon finished runner-up by securing the same points. FM Javed and CM Shaon both scored seven and half points and were placed were decided on a tie-breaking system.

Seven players scored seven points each and their positions in tie-breaking system are third-CM Saqlain Mustafa Sajid, fourth-CM Mahtabuddin Ahme, fifth-CM Sadnan Hasan Dihan, sixth- Abu Hanif, seventh-Sajidul Haque, eighth - Abzid Rahman and ninth - Neloy Debnath.

Ten players scored six and a half points, among them Tutul Dhar, Sheikh Rashedul Hasan, Nasim Hossain Bhuiyan, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Md. Shariatullah, Dewan Shahidul Amin and Rubel Hossain were promoted from tenth to sixteenth place respectively.

Feroz Ahmed, Khondakar Nazre Mowla and Mohammad Anisuzzaman were eliminated with six and a half points.

The ninth or last round games held on Tuesday) with FM Javed split point with Hanif, CM Dihan split point with Mahtab, CM Shaon beat Rubel, Sajid split point with Abzid, CM Sakline beat Mesbah Uddin, Neloy beat Afnan Zarif Haque. -BSS











