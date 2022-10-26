Video
ICC Men\'s T20 World Cup 2022

Tigers reach Sidney from Hobart to play against South Africa

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Sports Reporter

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
Bangladesh national cricket team reached Sidney from Hobart on Tuesday. photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh national cricket team reached Sidney from Hobart on Tuesday to play their second match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sidney on October 27.
The Tigers beat the Dutch team by nine runs on October 24 though the weather forecast showed heavy downpour on the day. The slight shower however, didn't affect the game. The Proteas on the other hand shared point against Zimbabwe at the same ground on the day.
The match between Bangladesh and South Africa is slated for 9:00am (BST) to start, which is also in threat as the weather forecast reveals 70% rain on the match day. Sharing points will make the way of play offs tougher for both the sides.
The Men in Red and Green however, are keen to beat the Proteas to make the way to the next round while the defeat of South Africa will opaque the Proteas dream as they must need to win all three next matches against India, Pakistan and Netherlands.
After the clash against South Africa, the Tigers will take on Zimbabwe on October 30 at the Gabba while the matches against two arch rivals India and Pakistan are slated for November 2 and November 6 respectively. Adelaide Oval will host both the matches.







