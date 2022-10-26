Lawyer jailed for demanding dowry

A Dhaka Bar lawyer, Adv Monirul Islam Akash was sentenced to one year imprisonment for demanding dowry from his wife.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid handed down the judgement on Tuesday.

The case statement is that late valiant freedom fighter Ashraf Ali Monsur's daughter Fahima Begum Liza of Purba Jurain under Kadamtali Police Station was solemnized with the convicted lawyer Monirul Islam Akash on February 26 in 2013.

The accused Akash concealed his first marriage to Liza and married her with false promises after developing relation with her. On May 27 in 2013 the accused lawyer demanded Tk 500,000 as dowry from Liza, his second wife.

A week later the victim filed a case against the lawyer with the CMM court under the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1980.



