SC clears BB exam to recruit 225 ADs

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for Bangladesh Bank to hold an examination slated for October 28 in order to recruit 225 assistant directors.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed a High Court order that suspended the recruitment exam for Bangladesh Bank's Assistant Director (AD) position - slated for 28 October - for a month. The chamber judge came up with the order following a petition filed by Bangladesh Bank for staying the operation of the High Court order.

In the petition, the Central Bank said the authorities have already taken preparation for holding the exam on October 28.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state, Advocate Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz appeared for the central bank while Advocate Aneek R Haque argued for the petitioner.

Earlier on October 23, the HC suspended the recruitment exam for Bangladesh Bank's Assistant Director position - slated for 28 October - for a month. The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to amend a BB circular issued for the appointment to the posts of assistant directors in line with the instruction of Public Administration Ministry and to fix March 25, 2020 as the maximum age limit of 30 years for the job aspirants.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Kazi Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order during a hearing on a writ petition in this regard.

The Finance Secretary, Public Administration Ministry Secretary, Bangladesh Bank Governor and the director of Bangladesh Bank human resources department have been asked to respond to the rule. Advocate Rashedul Haque represented the petitioner's side during the hearing.

On 10 May, Bangladesh Bank issued the job circular for recruiting in Assistant Director (general) post but on 22 September, the Public Administration Ministry exempted 39 months in age limit for the candidates, considering Covid-19 situation. The Ministry asked to set the maximum age limit of candidates on 25 March 2020, in the job circulars published till 30 June 2023. The age relaxation will be effective for entry into government jobs excluding BCS examination.

According to the notification, due to Covid-19, different directorates, offices and statutory, autonomous and nationalised institutions under the jurisdiction of the ministries or departments could not publish recruitment circulars for direct recruitment in various categories of government jobs (except BCS). As a result, candidates who have reached the age of 30 on 25 March 2020, can apply for all the recruitment circulars published till next year's 30 June.

But as the job circular for Bangladesh Bank's Assistant Director (General) post was not revised and reissued, relaxing the age limit, a deprived job seeker Mirza Rakibul Hasan applied to the Bangladesh Bank Authority and the Ministry of Public Administration. Later on October 12, he submitted a writ petition in this regard challenging the matter.

Advocate Rashedul Haque said if the age limit is relaxed at least 25,000 to 30,000 more job aspirants who have crossed the age limit of 30 by 25 March, 2020 will be able participate in the exam.












