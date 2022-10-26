Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

SC clears BB exam to recruit 225 ADs

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for Bangladesh Bank to hold an examination slated for October 28 in order to recruit 225 assistant directors.
Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed a High Court order that suspended the recruitment exam for Bangladesh Bank's Assistant Director (AD) position - slated for 28 October - for a month. The chamber judge came up with the order following a petition filed by Bangladesh Bank for staying the operation of the High Court order.
In the petition, the Central Bank said the authorities have already taken preparation for holding the exam on October 28.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state, Advocate Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz appeared for the central bank while Advocate Aneek R Haque argued for the petitioner.
Earlier on October 23, the HC suspended the recruitment exam for Bangladesh Bank's Assistant Director position - slated for 28 October - for a month. The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to amend a BB circular issued for the appointment to the posts of assistant directors in line with the instruction of Public Administration Ministry and to fix March 25, 2020 as the maximum age limit of 30 years for the job aspirants.
The HC bench of Justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Kazi Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order during a hearing on a writ petition in this regard.
The Finance Secretary, Public Administration Ministry Secretary, Bangladesh Bank Governor and the director of Bangladesh Bank human resources department have been asked to respond to the rule. Advocate Rashedul Haque represented the petitioner's side during the hearing.
On 10 May, Bangladesh Bank issued the job circular for recruiting in Assistant Director (general) post but on 22 September, the Public Administration Ministry exempted 39 months in age limit for the candidates, considering Covid-19 situation. The Ministry asked to set the maximum age limit of candidates on 25 March 2020, in the job circulars published till 30 June 2023. The age relaxation will be effective for entry into government jobs excluding BCS examination.
According to the notification, due to Covid-19, different directorates, offices and statutory, autonomous and nationalised institutions under the jurisdiction of the ministries or departments could not publish recruitment circulars for direct recruitment in various categories of government jobs (except BCS). As a result, candidates who have reached the age of 30 on 25 March 2020, can apply for all the recruitment circulars published till next year's 30 June.
But as the job circular for Bangladesh Bank's Assistant Director (General) post was not revised and reissued, relaxing the age limit, a deprived job seeker Mirza Rakibul Hasan applied to the Bangladesh Bank Authority and the Ministry of Public Administration. Later on October 12, he submitted a writ petition in this regard challenging the matter.
Advocate Rashedul Haque said if the age limit is relaxed at least 25,000 to 30,000 more job aspirants who have crossed the age limit of 30 by 25 March, 2020 will be able participate in the exam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lawyer jailed for demanding dowry
SC clears BB exam to recruit 225 ADs
Graft case trial against Mirza Abbas to continue: SC
Hindu community celebrates Diwali, a festival of lights
Quader asks AL men to stand by cyclone victims
Waterlogging in capital an outcome of unplanned mega projects: Fakhrul
Sitrang spares Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char,  Cox's Bazar: UN office
Gene therapy offers new hope against incurable SMA, but cost is high


Latest News
Woman gets 10 years jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Kharge takes charge as Congress president
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft