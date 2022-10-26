Video
Graft case trial against Mirza Abbas to continue: SC

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal to suspend proceedings of a graft case against BNP leader and former minister Mirza Abbas.
 A bench of five justices led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddque passed the order.
 With the order the court has cleared the way for trial proceedings against Mirza Abbas, said Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.
 Advocate Abdur Rezak Khan and Sagir Hossain Leon represented the petitioner's side during the hearing.
 On August 16, 2007, ACC assistant director Md Shafiul Alam filed the case with Ramna police station for acquiring Tk 5.97 crore in excess of his known income and hiding information of Tk 33.48 lakh.    -UNB


