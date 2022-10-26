Video
Waterlogging in capital an outcome of unplanned mega projects: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir blamed the waterlogging in parts of the capital and the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the wake of heavy rains caused by Cyclone Sitrang on the government's unplanned mega projects.
"I came here facing a lot of difficulties as Uttara road was closed today (Tuesday). The DMP Commissioner issued a circular not to use this road," he said.
Speaking at the founding anniversary programme of the Daily Nayadiganta at its Motijheel office, he said the road from Airport to Gazipur is no longer passable due to the rains caused by Cyclone Sitrang. "This is the result of the unplanned mega projects and mega development. This waterlogging has been created because of their (govt's) mega projects."
Earlier in the day, Dhaka Metropolitan Police requested commuters to avoid the route from Khilkhet through Uttara to Gazipur due to a long tailback triggered by waterlogging at points where the construction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has been going on for 10 years.
Uttara Traffic Department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police issued an alert, saying that heavy rain induced by Cyclone Sitrang has caused waterlogging at different points in Gazipur on Dhaka-Mymensingh road.
Fakhrul said the nation is passing through a terrible time as the government has obliterated democracy by snatching people's voting and all other rights.
He said they participated in the Liberation War in 1971 with the goal of establishing a democratic Bangladesh ensuring people's all rights.    -UNB


