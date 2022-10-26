Sitrang spares Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char,  Cox's Bazar: UN office

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Tuesday that no flooding or major damage has been reported so far in the Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char and Cox's Bazar due to cyclone 'Sitrang.'

Cyclone 'Sitrang' made landfall in Bangladesh on October 24 with wind speeds reaching up to 90 kilometres per hour, OCHA said in its weekly regional humanitarian snapshot.

The UN, Red Crescent Movement and national and international NGOs worked closely with District Commissioners from low-lying coastal districts to mobilize volunteers for early warning and evacuation, a OCHA release said on Tuesday.

Warnings were issued for coastal districts and maritime activities were halted, while more than 219,000 people evacuated to temporary storm shelters. Relief operations have started with the distribution of cash and dry food from the government, according to the OCHA.

Although there is no official request from the government for system-wide international assistance, the humanitarian community is working on the 72-hour needs assessment, as well as coordinating with their respective sectorial line ministries to identify needs to inform the response.













