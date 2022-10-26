Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Gene therapy offers new hope against incurable SMA, but cost is high

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

For the first time in the country, gene therapy has been used to treat the incurable neurological disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The therapy has been applied to a child to treat this congenital disease.
Through this, the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital touched a new milestone in medical science. Those concerned called it a new sphere in medical treatment but expressed concern about the cost. The cost of drugs used in this treatment is around Tk 22 crore. This time it has been given to the child by officially.
Dr Chowdhury Mohammad Fuad Ghalib, who is directly involved in the injection therapy of children, provided the information at a press conference organized by the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital on Tuesday.
He said that the injection has administered to Raiyan. The child is now under observation.
For about an hour, Raiyan was treated with canola for the incurable neurological disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Raiyan is a resident of Manikganj. He was born after 10 years of his parents' marriage.
Doctors said that Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a rare and complex neurological disease that is present in the human body from birth. It is caused by a genetic defect. Muscles of children who suffer from this disease continue to weaken. As a result these children cannot sit or stand but their intelligence is fine. Affected children later died due to respiratory complications.
They said that gene therapy treatment of this disease costs about Tk22 crore per dose. However, it has provided to Neuroscience Hospital free of charge by the multinational pharmaceutical company Novartis.
Anwar Hossain Howladar, Secretary of the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was present as the chief guest at the programme.
He said, "Gene therapy treatment has done for the first time in the country. This is a great hope for us. But its cost is really difficult for patients to bear. We can't do anything about it even if we want to."
"We hope that the price of the medicine will come down at some stage. It will come down to our hands. Then we can do this treatment regularly in our country," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lawyer jailed for demanding dowry
SC clears BB exam to recruit 225 ADs
Graft case trial against Mirza Abbas to continue: SC
Hindu community celebrates Diwali, a festival of lights
Quader asks AL men to stand by cyclone victims
Waterlogging in capital an outcome of unplanned mega projects: Fakhrul
Sitrang spares Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char,  Cox's Bazar: UN office
Gene therapy offers new hope against incurable SMA, but cost is high


Latest News
Woman gets 10 years jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Kharge takes charge as Congress president
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft