Gene therapy offers new hope against incurable SMA, but cost is high

For the first time in the country, gene therapy has been used to treat the incurable neurological disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The therapy has been applied to a child to treat this congenital disease.

Through this, the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital touched a new milestone in medical science. Those concerned called it a new sphere in medical treatment but expressed concern about the cost. The cost of drugs used in this treatment is around Tk 22 crore. This time it has been given to the child by officially.

Dr Chowdhury Mohammad Fuad Ghalib, who is directly involved in the injection therapy of children, provided the information at a press conference organized by the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital on Tuesday.

He said that the injection has administered to Raiyan. The child is now under observation.

For about an hour, Raiyan was treated with canola for the incurable neurological disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Raiyan is a resident of Manikganj. He was born after 10 years of his parents' marriage.

Doctors said that Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a rare and complex neurological disease that is present in the human body from birth. It is caused by a genetic defect. Muscles of children who suffer from this disease continue to weaken. As a result these children cannot sit or stand but their intelligence is fine. Affected children later died due to respiratory complications.

They said that gene therapy treatment of this disease costs about Tk22 crore per dose. However, it has provided to Neuroscience Hospital free of charge by the multinational pharmaceutical company Novartis.

Anwar Hossain Howladar, Secretary of the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was present as the chief guest at the programme.

He said, "Gene therapy treatment has done for the first time in the country. This is a great hope for us. But its cost is really difficult for patients to bear. We can't do anything about it even if we want to."

"We hope that the price of the medicine will come down at some stage. It will come down to our hands. Then we can do this treatment regularly in our country," he added.













