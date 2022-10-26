Covid: 1 death, 185 new cases in 24hrs

The country reported another Covid-19-linked death and 185 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

The new figures rose the country's total fatalities to 29,416 the caseload to 2,034,533, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 5.70 per cent from Monday's 4.65 per cent as 3,246 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and 97.25 per cent respectively.

In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB











