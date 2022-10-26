New contractor for ERL’s 2nd refinery soon

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 25: The government has decided to appoint as soon as possible a new Engineering and Procurement Contractor (EPC) for the construction of second refinery of Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL).

A meeting chaired by State Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on October 6, took the decision to float international tenders to appoint a new EPC for the project.

The meeting also decided to recast the Development Project Proposal (DPP) for the 13th time.

The changed DPP will be submitted to the ECNEC seeking its approval, Managing Director of ERL Muhammad Lukman told the Daily Observer on Tuesday. Technip of France informed the government four months ago about its inability to work as EPC due to manpower shortage.

In 2017, Technip had signed agreement with Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation to work as the EPC.

The DPP of the second refinery has been changed 12 times in last 12 years by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

The second refinery, with the capacity to refine three million tonnes of petroleum products is estimated to cost over Tk 19,400 crore. It will be implemented by the BPC. The Engineers' India Limited prepared the DPP for the project.

Energy Ministry sources said that the consultancy tenure of the Consultant Engineers' India Limited of India has been extended for four more years.

The cost of implementation escalated at least 10 times since 2010 to Tk 19,500 crore. Bangladesh incurred a huge loss due to delay in building the second refinery.











