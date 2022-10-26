Video
New contractor for ERL’s 2nd refinery soon

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 25: The government has decided to appoint as soon as possible a new Engineering and Procurement Contractor (EPC) for the construction of second refinery of Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL).
A meeting chaired by State Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on October 6, took the decision to float international tenders  to  appoint a new EPC for the project.
The meeting also decided to recast the Development Project Proposal (DPP) for the 13th time.
The changed DPP will be submitted to the ECNEC seeking its approval, Managing Director of ERL Muhammad Lukman told the Daily Observer on Tuesday. Technip of France informed the government four months ago about its inability to work as EPC due to manpower shortage.
In 2017, Technip had signed agreement with Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation  to work as the  EPC.
The DPP of the second refinery has been changed 12 times in last 12 years by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.
The second refinery, with the capacity to refine three million tonnes of petroleum products is estimated to cost  over Tk  19,400 crore. It will be implemented by the BPC. The Engineers' India Limited prepared the DPP for the project.
Energy Ministry sources said that the consultancy tenure of  the Consultant Engineers' India Limited of India has been extended for four more years.
The cost of implementation escalated at least 10 times since 2010 to Tk 19,500 crore. Bangladesh incurred a huge loss due to delay in building the second refinery.


