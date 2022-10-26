BD may get IMF loan of $4.5bn next year

Though the government of Bangladesh is waiting for the US$4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by this year, the country's economist have been apprehending that the loan may not be approved in this year.

After completion of all the procedures, the IMF loan can only be received in the beginning of next year.

According to the Bangladesh Bank officials relevant with the negotiations for loan, the US$4.5 billion loan Bangladesh is seeking from the IMF is likely to arrive only after December this year.

They said that an IMF team will arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday to start formal talks on the terms of the loan Bangladesh sought under the Washington-based lender's Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), which helps member countries ensure sustainable growth. Though Bangladesh is almost certain to get the loan for its budget support, it's not yet sure that when the disbursement of loan will be started.

Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Dr Ahsan H. Mansur, also a former official of IMF, told this correspondent on Tuesday, "If the government accepts the IMF's conditions, then it is possible to get the first installment of the loan at the beginning of next year."

"But if the government shows more sincerity in fulfilling the conditions, there is a chance to get the first installment by the end of this year," he said, adding, "The IMF delegation is coming on Wednesday. This time, they will discuss the terms of lending. How soon the loan will be available, it will depend on the team's report."

However, the Bangladesh Bank officials working on IMF loan said that the deal is expected to be finalized by December this year and it may be presented at the IMF's board meeting in January.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Chief Economist Habibur Rahman told this correspondent, "The IMF delegation's report will be submitted to the IMF board. Then the loan will be available. So, we have to wait till the approval of the IMF board."











