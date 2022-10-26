

VietJet Air to open Dhaka-Hanoi flights in Dec

Initially, the operation will start with chartered flights, but there is a plan to start regular flights in phases based on passenger demand, said Taslim Amin Shovon, Director and CEO of InnoGlobe Travel and Tours Limited, the Bangladeshi partner of Vietnam's Victoria Tour, at an event in the capital on Monday.

Apart from this, Victoria Tour has also announced various travel packages including visa processing at an affordable cost for Bangladeshi tourists.

"It takes a lot of time and money to travel from Bangladesh to Vietnam as the flights go via a third country. If direct flights are launched, it will be economical in all aspects," he added.

He also said there is a great opportunity for the two countries to work together for the development of tourism and aviation industry. If direct flight starts, it will serve as a bridge between the people of the two countries as well as expand the trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Victoria Tour Managing Director Nong Van Chien Victor was the special guest at the event. "If direct communication is established by air, the relationship between the people of the two friendly countries will further enhance," Nong Van Chien said. He further said the nature, rich culture, heritage and friendly people of Bangladesh are the great assets of Bangladesh's tourism industry.

The tourism and civil aviation sectors will play an important role in developing the field of cooperation between the two countries in the future, he added.

