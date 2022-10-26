

StanChart, ICDDRB empower mothers, children to win malnutrition

The Bank's decision to finance the project will provide 20 severely malnourished children with much-needed are - including access to highly nutritious meals.

As part of the initiative, mothers and caretakers will receive training on how to maintain their children's health, discuss nutrition, and prepare healthy food with easily available low-cost ingredients.

As the Bank's flagship community engagement programme, Futuremakers by StandChart, is designed to help the next generation in their journey to learn, earn, and grow.

Facilitating healthcare is a core focus for institutions nationwide, while driving education is integral of the Bank's Futuremakers initiative. By coupling life-saving treatment with a life-long learning opportunity, the Bank is providing these children, their mothers, and their communities with the tools needed to develop and strengthen the instincts, abilities, and resources needed to flourish and develop in the long-run.

StanChart Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Head Bitopi Das said: "By funding the NRU, the Bank is giving children from marginalised communities a fighting chance to live well and to grow up to become healthy individuals capable of making a difference. Standard Chartered is proud to collaborate with ICDDR,B to build self-reliance at the grassroots level and empower women to act as key change agents in their families and communities."

ICDDRB Hospitals Head Dr. Baharul Alam said, "Malnutrition in children can cause severe health issues with long lasting impact. We firmly believe that with this assistance, we will be able to continue our live-saving work."

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, StandChart is the only multinational universal Bank in Bangladesh, providing banking services and solutions to people and companies to help foster greater success, wealth, job creation, and growth.

ICDDR,B an international health research institute based in Dhaka, Bangladesh is dedicated to saving lives through research and treatment. ICDDR,B addresses some of the most critical health concerns facing the world today. The organisation's NRU is closely coordinated with the training modules issued by the World Health Organization. Staff members from ICDDR,B have been actively involved in deploying nutrition-centric training courses in Bhutan, Afghanistan, Uganda, Cambodia, and Sweden.











