China’s yuan hits 15-year low after Xi extends rule

BEIJING, Oct 25: China's yuan hit a 15-year low against the US dollar on Tuesday, with investors spooked after President Xi Jinping gained complete dominance over the Communist Party at a key meeting last week.

The onshore yuan fell as much as 0.6 percent to 7.3084 per dollar, its weakest level since December 2007 and close to the lower limit of the trading band set by the central bank on Tuesday.

The offshore yuan -- which is circulated outside mainland China and is more freely traded than currency in the domestic market -- fell to 7.3735 against the dollar, the weakest since clearing banks in Hong Kong were given the go-ahead to open renminbi accounts freely in 2010.

China's currency has taken a hit, along with other major currencies, as the Federal Reserve's hawkish tone sends investors piling into the dollar.

The announcement over the weekend that Xi had secured a third term as party leader, stacking leadership positions with proteges and allies, raised fears among investors that Chinese authorities would continue zero-Covid lockdowns and other policies that have hammered the economy. -AFP













