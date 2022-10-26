

HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students

Tanmi Haque, Country Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Bangladesh and ASM Shakil, Senior Director, Commercial, DHL Worldwide Express (BD) Ltd signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release received on Monday.

Under the agreement, HSBC and DHL will offer guidance and support to local Bangladeshi students who wish to study abroad.

HSBC-DHL customers can now enjoy facilities like- free-of-cost account opening for key study destinations. Various other benefits, such as fee waivers, cash-backs, bonus points, and home pickup services on HSBC-DHL services can also be availed under this agreement.

Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO, HSBC Bangladesh and Md Miarul Haque, MD, DHL Worldwide Express (BD) Ltd were present on the occasion. -BSS











