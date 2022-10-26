Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 291

HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students

HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students

HSBC and DHL recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), offering various benefits for students who wish to study abroad.
Tanmi Haque, Country Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Bangladesh and ASM Shakil, Senior Director, Commercial, DHL Worldwide Express (BD) Ltd signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release received on Monday.
Under the agreement, HSBC and DHL will offer guidance and support to local Bangladeshi students who wish to study abroad.
HSBC-DHL customers can now enjoy facilities like- free-of-cost account opening for key study destinations. Various other benefits, such as fee waivers, cash-backs, bonus points, and home pickup services on HSBC-DHL services can also be availed under this agreement.
Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO, HSBC Bangladesh and Md Miarul Haque, MD, DHL Worldwide Express (BD) Ltd were present on the occasion.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
VietJet Air to open Dhaka-Hanoi flights in Dec
Meta says WhatsApp outage resolved
StanChart, ICDDRB empower mothers, children to win malnutrition
USAID imparts training to 25 BD customs officials
China’s yuan hits 15-year low after Xi extends rule
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
SIBL Chairman Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam along with Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam
GIB Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Directors


Latest News
Woman gets 10 years jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Kharge takes charge as Congress president
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft