FSIBL celebrates its 23rd Anniversary

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) celebrated its 23rd Anniversary at it's Head Office on Tuesday, says a press release.On the occasion, the bank arranged free thalassemia screening and awareness camp, program for children of special needs and disabilities, a daylong amusement program at Fantasy Kingdom, Dhaka and Foy's Lake in Chattogram.On this precious day, Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the bank gratefully acknowledged the support and guidance of Valued Clients, Shareholders, Regulatory Authorities, Well Wishers and Employees of the bank.Among others, Abdul Aziz and Mumammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director(s), Md. Zahurul Haque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s), Zonal Heads of Dhaka South and North Zone and Divisional Heads of Head Office were present.