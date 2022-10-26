Entry-level smartphone realme C30 now in BD

Youth-favorite brand realme has recently launched realme C30 in the local market for just 9,999 BDT. The brand's new entry-level smartphone realme C30 is now available at all realme outlets across the country.

To buy from your nearest realme shop, please visit: https://www.realme.com/bd/store-address.

realme has always been committed to prioritizing the youth's needs and requirements. In continuation of this, realme has incorporated all the handy features with high performing processor and attractive design in its new entry-level smartphone realme C30, says a press release.

It is powered by UNISOC T612 processor with an AnTuTu score of over 2 lakhs. In addition, there is UFS 2.2 high-speed flash storage, which will provide a great experience when it comes to transferring data from the phone. What makes this device unique among the smartphones of the same price-segment is its 8.5mm ultra-slim vertical stripe design.

realme C30 device is also packed with great features to enhance the smartphone experience of the tech-savvy youth. Along with a 6.5-inch mega display with 88.7 percent screen-ratio, the smartphone ensures a pleasing user experience. Moreover, the device comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery to relieve the users from worrying about carrying a charger all day long. With this battery, users can listen to audio for up to 102 hours without any pause. With all these amazing features, realme C30 is available at only BDT 9,999 (VAT applicable). For details visit: https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-c30.

Globally recognized brand realme is working tirelessly to improve the smartphone experience of the tech-savvy youth in Bangladesh. Everything that youngsters need today has been included in this entry-level phone. Besides, realme is committed to ensuring the best performance in smartphones. With this new C-series model, realme reflects its commitment of providing the best smartphone experience at an amazing value.













