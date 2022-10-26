

NAGAD, NSU to facilitate benefits for relevant students

The MoU was signed by Nagad Founder and Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk and NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam at the NSU campus on Tuesday, says a press release.

As per the MoU, the NSU students will be able to know about internship and working opportunities at Nagad. They will also get the opportunity to work jointly with Nagad in preparing their thesis papers that would include pragmatic research.

Nagad Limited, too, will carry out different programmes and hold job fairs on the NSU campus and the university will publish those news items on its websites and social media platforms and share with different clubs of the university.

Nagad and the university will conduct leadership training and research to contribute to women empowerment and gender equity and build industry-academia partnership. Under the deal, the two parties will offer leadership certificate programme and jointly work to prepare its curriculum and accomplish the overall task.

Nagad Executive Director Maruful Islam Jhalak, Mohammad Aminul Haque, Nagad's Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Sales Officer Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Director at HR and Administration department Shaharear Sayeed, Solution and Implementation Division head Shovan Samaddar and high officials from Nagad were present at the signing ceremony.

Pro Vice-Chancellor of North South University Professor Dr. Ismail Hossain, Professor Dr. Mohammad Khasro Miah, Director of Public Relations Jamil Ahmed and Job Counsellor from the Career and Placement Centre Sadia Sultana were also present there.

About the MoU, Vice-Chancellor of North South University Professor Atiqul Islam said, "Our students are working all across the world with dignity. I feel delighted after listening that all the Nagad higher management personnel are alumni of North South University. We hope that this MoU will help our present students and they will be benefited from the agreement. In future, we can provide some other facilities to our students with such initiatives."

Nagad's Founder and Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said, "As a former student of North-South University, I have a moral responsibility to the university. This MoU is part of that commitment. Nagad has been working for the development and progress of educational institutions as reflected in the outcomes of Nagad's efforts."

Many NSU students have been working at Nagad from the very beginning of its journey and a number of high officials of Nagad are alumni of the university.

North-South University is one of two Bangladeshi higher educational institutions that have been recognised in Times High Education World University ranking recently. Nagad has also been awarded as one of the fastest-growing digital financial service companies.

It is expected that the signing of MoU between the two reputed organisations will benefit both the university students and Nagad.













