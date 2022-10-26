7UP offers chance for consumers to meet Shakib Al Hasan

7UP launched a quirky new campaign that aims to offer consumers across Bangladesh a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet superstar and 7UP® brand ambassador, Shakib Al Hasan.

The campaign is anchored on an on-pack promotional offer and a fun TVC featuring Shakib Al Hasan. With this new offer, fans across the country stand a chance to win a dinner with the brand ambassador by simply buying any 7UP® PET bottle and messaging the unique code printed under the cap to 26969.*

The TVC opens with Dipu travelling in a bus on a hot, sweltering day, on the way to catch a glimpse of his all-time favorite, Shakib Al Hasan. A true die-hard fan at heart, he's seen sporting Shakib's iconic number, says a press release.

Amidst an array of fans holding Shakib's posters & placards, the TVC transports us to outside the superstar's house, where Dipu has reached after the long journey to meet Shakib. In a quick turn of events, Shakib arrives in his car, rolling down his windows to wave at his fans & give autographs, while Dipu runs behind it failing to make his dream of meeting Shakib one-on-one come true. As he gets tired of running, the witty curly haired mascot Fido® comes to his rescue.

Fido Dido® enters the frame on a skateboard, circles around Dipu and signals at him to grab a chilled, refreshing bottle of 7UP®. Sipping from the 7UP® bottle, Dipu feels instantly refreshed, just when Fido asks him to twist the bottle & check the label and think fresh. Dipu is ecstatic to read 'Drink 7up, meet shakib' by simply SMS-ing the code below the cap to 26969. The TVC ends on a lively note with Dipu finally meeting his idol.

Speaking on the launch, Anuj Goyal, Senior Marketing Director, Bangladesh Region, PepsiCo, said, "With this campaign, our aim is to add excitement and freshness to the lives of our consumers. We acknowledge the love and adoration that our consumers share for Shakib and finally, this campaign gives them a first-of-its-kind chance to meet him.".

Commenting on the TVC, brand ambassador, Shakib Al Hasan said, "Working with 7UP has always been a treat for me and this time it's even more special. As 7UP gives an exclusive chance to my fans to meet and greet me over dinner, it's an opportunity to thank them for the love they have showered for me over the years. 7UP's 'Think Fresh' philosophy has always resonated with me and this campaign is an iteration of just that. I am extremely excited to meet my fans & looking forward to the response."


















