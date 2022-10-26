

PGCL holds its 23rd AGM

PGCL Chairman and Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation Additional Secretary Dr. Md Helal Uddin presiding over the meeting while Petrobangla Chairman and PGCL Director Nazmul Ahsan, Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation Senior Secretary Md Mahbub Hossian, Share holders and other officials were present.

The AGM approved its audited financial statement for the year 2021-22. The company made a profit of Tk 116.13 crore during 2021-22 by selling gas.

It also deposited Tk 150.44 crore to the government treasury which is 47.45pc higher than the last fiscal year. Annual statement of the company was also unwrapped later.















Pashchimanchal Gas Company Ltd (PGCL) organised its 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Petro Centre Kawran bazar, Dhaka recently, says a press release.PGCL Chairman and Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation Additional Secretary Dr. Md Helal Uddin presiding over the meeting while Petrobangla Chairman and PGCL Director Nazmul Ahsan, Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation Senior Secretary Md Mahbub Hossian, Share holders and other officials were present.The AGM approved its audited financial statement for the year 2021-22. The company made a profit of Tk 116.13 crore during 2021-22 by selling gas.It also deposited Tk 150.44 crore to the government treasury which is 47.45pc higher than the last fiscal year. Annual statement of the company was also unwrapped later.