LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL), one of the leading building material solutions companies in Bangladesh holds a technical seminar titled 'Disaster Resilient Building Materials' in Rajshahi recently. Renowned consultants, engineers and architects from different Government and Non-Government organizations participated in the seminar where Professor Dr. Jahangir Alam, Civil Engineering Department of BUET presented the Keynote. Fakhruddin Md. Khan, Head of Technical, LHBL shared the benefits of using sustainable building material solutions of the company.