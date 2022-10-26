Stocks shuttle back to gaining tracks on fresh stakes

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained on Tuesday as the investors made fresh stakes, particularly in IT sectors.

At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark index DSEX of the DSE gained 20.24 points or 0.32 per cent to 6,328. The Shariah-based DSES index also gained 5.84 points or 0.42 per cent to 1,390. However, the blue-chip index DS30 lost 1.63 points or 0.07 per cent to 2,243.

Meanwhile, turnover, another important indicator of the market, settled at Tk 623 crore on the DSE, where out of 355 stocks traded, 86 issues advanced, 21 declined and 248 remained unchanged.

On the third working day of the week, Beximco Ltd. has come to the top of the trading at the DSE. The company's shares worth 79 crore 37 lakh 31 thousand rupees were traded.

Anwar Galvanizing is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 33.23 crore. Orion Pharma has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 31.45 crore. Other companies in the top list of transactions include Intraco CNG, Eastern Housing, ADN Telecom, Sea-Pearl Hotels, Orion Infusion, Amara Technology and Sonali Paper.

Top gainers on the DSE were ADN Telecom 9.93 percent, BDCom 9.92 percent, Bashundhara Paper 9.92 percent, Navana Pharma 9.87 percent, E-Generation 9.85 percent, Yakin Polymers 9.84 percent, Samarita Hospital increased by 9.10 percent, Rangpur Foundry by 8.94 percent and Monospool Paper by 8.73 percent.

At CSE the overall price index CASPI increased by 20 points after Tk 20 crore worth of shares were traded in the market. Of the 208 firms that participated in the transaction, 50 rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 30 has decreased and the price of 128 has remained unchanged.













