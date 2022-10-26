Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 October, 2022, 5:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks shuttle back to gaining tracks on fresh stakes

Published : Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained on Tuesday as the investors made fresh stakes, particularly in IT sectors.
At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark index DSEX of the DSE  gained 20.24 points or 0.32 per cent to 6,328. The Shariah-based DSES index also gained 5.84 points or 0.42 per cent to 1,390. However, the blue-chip index DS30 lost 1.63 points or 0.07 per cent to 2,243.
Meanwhile, turnover, another important indicator of the market, settled at Tk 623 crore on the DSE, where out of 355 stocks traded, 86 issues advanced, 21 declined and 248 remained unchanged.
On the third working day of the week, Beximco Ltd. has come to the top of the trading at the DSE. The company's shares worth 79 crore 37 lakh 31 thousand rupees were traded.
Anwar Galvanizing is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 33.23 crore. Orion Pharma has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 31.45 crore. Other companies in the top list of transactions include Intraco CNG, Eastern Housing, ADN Telecom, Sea-Pearl Hotels, Orion Infusion, Amara Technology and Sonali Paper.
Top gainers on the DSE were ADN Telecom 9.93 percent, BDCom 9.92 percent, Bashundhara Paper 9.92 percent, Navana Pharma 9.87 percent, E-Generation 9.85 percent, Yakin Polymers 9.84 percent, Samarita Hospital increased by 9.10 percent, Rangpur Foundry by 8.94 percent and Monospool Paper by 8.73 percent.
At CSE the overall price index CASPI increased by 20 points after Tk 20 crore worth of shares were traded in the market. Of the 208 firms that participated in the transaction, 50 rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 30 has decreased and the price of 128 has remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
VietJet Air to open Dhaka-Hanoi flights in Dec
Meta says WhatsApp outage resolved
StanChart, ICDDRB empower mothers, children to win malnutrition
USAID imparts training to 25 BD customs officials
China’s yuan hits 15-year low after Xi extends rule
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
SIBL Chairman Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam along with Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam
GIB Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Directors


Latest News
Woman gets 10 years jail for killing son in Panchagarh
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Teenager drowns in Bhola
Madrasa student killed in Gopalganj road mishap
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
23 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20m
2800 litres of stolen oil recovered in Noakhali
Kharge takes charge as Congress president
Most Read News
Cyclone Sitrang loses strength after making landfall: Met office
Child drowns in Kishoreganj
Educational instts in three divisions declared closed
Cyclone Sitrang: Two killed during storm in Bhola
Sitrang impact: 13 deaths reported across country
BNP stigmatized caretaker govt system: Quader
Waterlogging: Dhaka commuters requested to avoid Khilkhet-Uttara-Gazipur route
Child killed, mother injured as tree falls on Noakhali house
2 women die under trees during storm in Gopalganj
3 family members die in sleep as tree falls on house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft