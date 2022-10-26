40pc registered business firms have no TIN

Nearly 40 percent or 1,08,360 registered business firms/companies are doing business in the country without taxpayer identification number, according to a release by National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Corporate compliance task force (CCTF) cell of the NBR, which was formed in August 2020 to bring the registered firms under the tax net, said a total of 1,67,100 firms were holding TINs numbers.

Since the formation of CCTF, the number of corporate TIN holders has increased. The number was 78,000 before its formation, NBR said.

According to the Office of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies (RJSC) and Firms, till September 2022 a total of 2,75,460 public and private limited firms got registration from the office.

Among the total corporate TIN holders, nearly 60 percent are yet to submit any returns to NBR and does not pay any taxes, an official of the cell said.

The official said although many companies were registered with the RJSC, they did not get the tax identification number from the NBR. Normally the cell collected information from the RJSC and brought firms/companies without TIN under the tax net, they said.

It is mandatory for all companies registered under the Companies Act to take TIN and submit returns at the end of the year but often a number of businesses registered their company with a fake TIN, they said.

In addition, multiple companies have registered with the RJSC using the same address, they said.

As per income tax law, the submission of tax returns along with audited financial reports through the data verification system of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAM) is mandatory for the companies.

According to the ICAB, some 45,000 audit reports were verified through the DVS. Currently, corporate taxpayers are required to submit 26 types of documents, mostly in manual forms, in a year to the NBR.











