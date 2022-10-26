US imports from BD rise by 15pc in Jan-Aug

Bangladesh is steadily consolidating its market share of US imports from Asia, with resurgent apparel demand driving the pace that in some part reflects the ongoing sourcing shift away from China, The Journal Of Commerce online (joc.com) reported on Tuesday.

US containerized shipments from Bangladesh grew 15 percent year over year in the first eight months of the year, preceded by a 26 percent spike in the same period of 2021, according to data from PIERS, a sister product of JOC.com within S&P Global. Before that upturn, US sourcing from Bangladesh experienced marginal year over year declines in 2019 and 2020.

By volume, US ports saw 103,877 TEU of inbound Bangladesh shipments between January and August this year - the highest-ever on record for that period - and rising from 90,259 TEU in 2021.

That traction mostly came from apparel articles and clothing accessories, which data pegs at 73,591 TEU, or approximately 70 percent of the total Bangladesh-US containerized trade.

As a result, for combined US containerized sourcing of apparel, raw textiles, and footwear products from Asia, Bangladesh's share sequentially increased to 5.4 percent from 4.8 percent during January-August 2021, thus emerging as the fourth-largest supplier in that segment, PIERS data shows.

On the supply chain front that historically revolves around transshipment, Maersk is the top carrier out of Bangladesh, commanding some 30 percent of the market.

"There was an unprecedented demand for consumer goods in the western markets during the latter part of the pandemic," Angshuman Mitra Mustafi, head of Maersk in Bangladesh, told JOC.com. "Garments and apparels were especially in high demand in the North American markets in 2021 and a good portion of 2022."

He noted that global retailers' "buffer stock approach" to cover for potential disruptions in the supply chain that they feared could leave them with empty shelves also contributed to the demand surges.

"Importers turned to several South Asian markets to support their 'China-plus-one' sourcing strategy, and Bangladesh, owing to its competitive manufacturing and the ability of the manufacturers to scale up as per demand, benefitted from this demand," Mustafi added.

That trade diversification notwithstanding, China continues to be the leading source by far. Beijing's share of containerized textile and apparel shipments to the US stood at 51.7 percent during January-August, versus 54.5 percent for the whole of 2021.

The latest report from OTEXA, the US Commerce Department's Office of Textiles & Apparel, underpins Bangladesh's position as an apparel manufacturing powerhouse. In terms of dollar value, the subcontinent nation saw ready-made garment (RMG) exports to the US soar 53.54 percent year over year from January through August, to $6.64 billion.

Manufacturers and exporters in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka that JOC.com spoke with generally struck an upbeat tone on sustained demand for RMG merchandise.

Bangladesh outbound containers are mainly feedered to Colombo in Sri Lanka or Singapore in the absence of direct long-haul connections. Chittagong port has three or four feeder sailings a week for transshipment trade out of those intermediate ports.

India recently put in place new, liberalized customs guidelines allowing Bangladeshi exports to be transshipped via the ports of Nhava Sheva (JNPT) or Mundra.











