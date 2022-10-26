BD becoming potential market for US products: Envoy



US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D. Haas (middle) speaking at a press conference on the upcoming 28th US trade Show in Dhaka on Tuesday at a city hotel in the capital on Tuesday.

Over the last fifty years there is a strong tie between the two countries and in the next fifty it will be further strengthened, he said.

The envoy made the remark while speaking at a press conference on 28th US trade Show in Dhaka on Tuesday in a city hotel. The three-day event will start from Thursday this week and end on Saturday next.

American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh is hosting the trade show. AmCham president Syed Ershad Ahmed was also present in the press conference.

The US Ambassador said Bangladesh economy is growing faster and there is a rising middle class in a homogenous market. He said over the last three decades the US companies are showcasing their products and services in Bangladesh through this trade and investment show.

In the coming show more technology based products and services will be showcased that Bangladeshi consumers introduced with US business. The AmCham president said since 1992, this 3-daylong exhibition has emerged as Bangladesh's pristine annual business event. It usually draws thousands of visitors.

Annual US trade Show is one of the major activities that AmCham Bangladesh undertakes with a view to stimulating greater understanding about each other's economic potentials and opportunities, he said.

This year over 44 Exhibitors from home and abroad with 76 booths would take part and show case US products from October 27 to October 29 in the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

Besides exhibiting American products and services, five seminars would also take place. On day 1 seminar titled "Logistics for Regional Connectivity" and "Intellectual property rights and impact on cross border business" will take place. On day 2, seminar titled "Education in USA" and "Business/Investor visa" will take place and on day 3 seminars on "USAID: Support for Private Sector Growth" will show case to viewers.

The AmCham Vice President Syed Kamal Uddin and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.











