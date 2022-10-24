Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 October, 2022, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Another Covid death, 139 cases in 24hrs

Published : Monday, 24 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Bangladesh reported another Covid-linked death and 139 more cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
With the new numbers, the total fatalities rose to 29,413 while the caseload to 2,034,141, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate declined to 4.44 per cent from Saturday's 5.49 per cent as 3,134 samples were tested during the period.
    The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.24 per cent.
In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xi consolidates control over China, but huge challenges await in third term
Another Covid death, 139 cases in 24hrs
Energy Adviser suggests all to reduce use of electricity
Saudi crown prince to skip Arab Summit on health grounds
Cyclone likely to hit Satkhira, C’Bazar tonight
Kerry asks BD to set example for large emitters by joining US climate initiatives
Khandker Golam Faruq new DMP Commissioner
Sugar vanishes from markets


Latest News
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Who could become UK's new PM?
Law protects non-disclosure of sources in journalism
Russia discusses Ukraine in calls with France, Turkey, UK
Anti-militancy drive: Tourism banned in Thanchi, Alikadam till Oct 30
Kerry lauds Bangladesh's climate change adaptation, mitigation initiatives
PMO orders strict market monitoring
Bangladesh reports another Covid death
Dengue death toll stands at 113 as another die
Govt to supply gas from Bhola in 3-4 months: Energy Advisor
Most Read News
BD nationals in Ukraine asked to contact embassy
Golam Faruq becomes new DMP Commissioner
Electricity use during the day may be stopped, if necessary: Tawfiq-e-Elahi
Country starts to feel pinch of global economic crunch
How climate change undermines national security of Bangladesh
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs in graft case
The slow construction process of sewerage line is causing suffering
Textile millers want nonstop gas supply
2 held with 2,000 Yaba pills in Kurigram
Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay, rushing towards coastal areas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft