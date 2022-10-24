Another Covid death, 139 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported another Covid-linked death and 139 more cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the total fatalities rose to 29,413 while the caseload to 2,034,141, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate declined to 4.44 per cent from Saturday's 5.49 per cent as 3,134 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.24 per cent.

In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB











